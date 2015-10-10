KFC is desperately attempting to reach customers in a way it never has before

KFC is struggling.

The chain has been trying to revive businesses following crippling food safety scandals in China, but its turnaround has been moving slower than planned.

The company has hired a new mascot, released black and pink burgers in China, and launched a millennial-friendly chicken bucket that prints photos from customers’ phones.

Now, the chain is trying to appeal to comic lovers.

KFC teamed up with the makers of Batman and Superman to create a comic book featuring its founder and mascot, Colonel Sanders, battling the Justice League of America.

The book depicts “early events in the Colonel’s life that eventually led to the discovery of his real super power: the combination of a pressure cooker and secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, better known as his world-famous original recipe chicken made the hard way,” according to the company.

It’s called “Kentucky Fried Chicken Presents: The Colonel of Two Worlds.”

KFC was handing out free copies of the comic book to Comic Con attendees and others in New York City this week.

KFC’s same-store sales grew just 3% in the most recent quarter.

The company’s stock fell more than 19% immediately after reporting disappointing earnings last week.

NOW WATCH: How to double the size of a Chipotle burrito for free



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.