KFC Is Sending Fried Chicken To A Family Who Woke Up With A 7ft Tall Empty Bucket In Their Yard

Last week, a Georgia family was surprised to find a 7ft tall KFC bucket in their back yard.



“I was driving by, I saw this giant Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket in my yard, and I thought for sure I was hallucinating,” Aleena Headrick told the local NBC affiliate. “It’s unusual but it makes really landmarks to our house. We can just say, ‘come down to the giant KFC bucket and turn right.'”

KFC’s PR team immediately jumped on the strange news event, asking Facebook fans what they would do if they woke up to the same circumstance.

One wise commenter noted, “I don’t know but there better be chicken inside of it.”

But alas, the bucket was empty. So KFC’s PR team is going to do something about it.

“We have been in touch with her and we’re working on a date when we can deliver Kentucky Fried Chicken and all the fixings for her and her family,” a spokesman said.

The chain officially changed its name from Kentucky Fried Chicken to KFC in 1991. The sign is estimated to be 30 to 40 years old. It was dropped off for the Headrick’s landlord, who collects signs in his spare time.

