KFC Has Been Ordered To Pay $8 Million For Leaving A Girl With Severe Brain Damage

Photo: KFC Arabia

The New South Wales Supreme Court in Australia has ordered KFC to pay a family $8 million plus legal costs for giving a girl severe brain damage due to salmonella poisoning, reports Sky News.Monika Samaan was seven years old when she got salmonella poisoning after eating some chicken in 2005. She was taken to a hospital, remained in a coma for six months, and acquired spastic quadriplegia and brain damage.



Her family claimed that the source was a Chicken Twister from KFC and went to court.

KFC isn’t happy about the decision. Here’s the statement it released, according to the Herald Sun:

“We believe the evidence showed KFC did not cause this tragedy and, after reviewing the judgment and seeking further advice from our lawyers, we have decided to appeal Justice Rothman’s decision.”

Nothing good can come of this for KFC, no matter how the episode turns out. It’s already dealing with backlash after a KFC manager came out a couple weeks ago saying that he was fired for refusing to serve “rotten” chicken.

NOW SEE: The 7 Biggest Mistakes Companies Make During A PR Crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.