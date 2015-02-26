KFC is bringing an entirely new menu to the UK

KFC The KFC edible coffee cup is made from biscuit and sugar paper.

KFC, The US fried chicken chain, announced yesterday that it was planning tobring edible coffee cups to the UK.

But the so-called “Scoffee-ee Cup” — made of biscuit wrapped in sugar paper and designed to celebrate the fast food chain’s new range of coffee

— appears to be just one string to KFC’s new lunch time bow.

“We want to freshen things up,” Jenny Packwood, head of communications and branding, told Business Insider UK. It’s part of an effort to evolve the KFC brand.

Packwood says the company is working on a new lunch time range in a bid to appeal to a more “contemporary audience,” rather than the regular weekend crowd looking for greasy food after, say, a heavy night of drinking.

The chain is revving up excitement for its new menu with its edible coffee cups, which were developed in partnership with London food futurologists the Robin Collective. The inside of the cup is made from a layer white chocolate that doesn’t melt when it gets hot. According the KFC, the coffee stays hot and the biscuit remains crispy.

There’s no date yet for when the cups will be available in store. The company tells Business Insider UK that it’s still working out how to create them on a mass, marketable scale.

“We don’t know when we’ll be able to launch them,” Packwood says. “They’re with our Innovation Team but these things take time. We didn’t say anything about summer. It could be 6 months, it could be 18. We found people see coffee as an affordable, daily indulgence, so we want to make that treat a little bit more special.”

What else is KFC planning?

“We’re going to launch a range of salads,” Packwood said.

Alongside the salad push, Packwood says the Innovation Team is working on a new burrito for the UK, which is likely to arrive before the edible coffee cups.

She explained: “We’re always looking at our menu. We’ve got stuff that’s being tested in small areas of the UK. Burritos haven’t launched yet but they’re our big push for this year.”

Disappointingly, Packwood only laughed at the suggestion of an entire edible Bargain Bucket — probably the company’s most famous food offering.

NOW WATCH: How To Make Bulletproof Coffee With Butter For More Energy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.