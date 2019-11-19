We tried KFC's new Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles and found it blows the regular version out of the water

- When we heard that KFC was set to launch a brand new version of their iconic Chicken and Waffles, we knew we had to get our hands on the spicy new addition.
- Not only were we impressed by the juicy, perfectly crispy chicken, but we were pleasantly surprised by the manageable spiciness of the Nashville hot oil.
- The meal truly came together, however, with the addition of a sweet, fluffy Belgian-style waffle drenched in maple syrup.
- It was fast food at its finest, and we savoured every last bite.
Why have plain chicken and waffles, when you could have chicken and waffles with an extra kick?
Fans of KFC’s chicken and waffles will be pleased to know that on November 18 spicy versions of the meal will be arriving in locations nationwide for a limited time.
While KFC has been selling its Nashville Hot Chicken since January 2016, this marks the first time that patrons will be able to taste it alongside Belgian-style waffles.
Meals come in multiple options: a waffle sandwich, a three-piece tender meal, or a basket including one breast, two-piece thigh, and a drumstick. The Nashville Hot Chicken can also come as part of KFC’s Big Basket meal deal.
When we first heard about the launch of KFC’s new Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles meals, we knew we had to get our hands on the waffle combos ourselves.
Here are our thoughts on KFC’s lineup of sweet, savoury, and spicy new items.
Looking at the spread of crispy chicken breasts, thighs, drumsticks, and fillets, our mouths began to water. Everything looked and smelled fresh out of the fryer.
The tenders with Nashville hot oil were truly elevated.
The breast, thigh, and drum basket also impressed — what could be better than a crispy drumstick doused in spicy oil and maple syrup?
However, the real star of the show, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles sandwich.
Layered in between two fluffy waffles, this sandwich brought the chain’s signature fried chicken to a whole new level. And, with the addition of Nashville hot oil, we truly couldn’t put this down.
The crispy folds of breading wrapped around the fillet promisingly and the waffle-to-chicken ratio appeared near-perfect. Admittedly, it looked just like the advertisement.
Biting into the sandwich, we were floored. The chicken was crunchy and crispy on the outside, but perfectly moist on the inside. It wasn’t too much chicken, and it wasn’t too little. The hot oil wasn’t overpowering, and we could still taste every flavour while enjoying the kick.
The waffles were also very balanced. They were sweet but not sugary and toed the line between crispy and soft. This was the Goldilocks of chicken and waffles sandwiches — everything was just right.
We hadn’t yet added the maple syrup on top of the sandwich, so now seemed as good a time as any to do so. The Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup that came with the meal was nothing special but, combined with the sandwich, it blew us away.
Waffles and syrup can both verge on being too sweet in theory, but the spiciness of the hot oil cut through it all to create a balanced tasting experience.
Once the sandwich was drenched in gooey syrup, we decided to switch to a knife and fork. This allowed us more control over the chicken, waffle, and syrup ratio. Every bite was just as delicious as the last, alternating between notes of sweet, savoury, and spicy.
While we definitely couldn’t eat this every day, this decadent, rich, and delicious meal is simply a must-try.
If you can handle the spice level, definitely go for the hot oil versions of each. Sweet and savoury may be a classic combination, but sweet, savoury, and spicy truly blows the competition out of the water.
