We tried KFC's new Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles and found it blows the regular version out of the water

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Here are our thoughts on KFC’s lineup of sweet, savoury, and spicy new Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles meals.

Why have plain chicken and waffles, when you could have chicken and waffles with an extra kick?

Fans of KFC’s chicken and waffles will be pleased to know that on November 18 spicy versions of the meal will be arriving in locations nationwide for a limited time.

While KFC has been selling its Nashville Hot Chicken since January 2016, this marks the first time that patrons will be able to taste it alongside Belgian-style waffles.

Meals come in multiple options: a waffle sandwich, a three-piece tender meal, or a basket including one breast, two-piece thigh, and a drumstick. The Nashville Hot Chicken can also come as part of KFC’s Big Basket meal deal.

When we first heard about the launch of KFC’s new Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles meals, we knew we had to get our hands on the waffle combos ourselves.

Here are our thoughts on KFC’s lineup of sweet, savoury, and spicy new items.

Looking at the spread of crispy chicken breasts, thighs, drumsticks, and fillets, our mouths began to water. Everything looked and smelled fresh out of the fryer.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The tenders with Nashville hot oil were truly elevated.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The breast, thigh, and drum basket also impressed — what could be better than a crispy drumstick doused in spicy oil and maple syrup?

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

However, the real star of the show, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles sandwich.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Layered in between two fluffy waffles, this sandwich brought the chain’s signature fried chicken to a whole new level. And, with the addition of Nashville hot oil, we truly couldn’t put this down.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The crispy folds of breading wrapped around the fillet promisingly and the waffle-to-chicken ratio appeared near-perfect. Admittedly, it looked just like the advertisement.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Biting into the sandwich, we were floored. The chicken was crunchy and crispy on the outside, but perfectly moist on the inside. It wasn’t too much chicken, and it wasn’t too little. The hot oil wasn’t overpowering, and we could still taste every flavour while enjoying the kick.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

The waffles were also very balanced. They were sweet but not sugary and toed the line between crispy and soft. This was the Goldilocks of chicken and waffles sandwiches — everything was just right.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

We hadn’t yet added the maple syrup on top of the sandwich, so now seemed as good a time as any to do so. The Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup that came with the meal was nothing special but, combined with the sandwich, it blew us away.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Waffles and syrup can both verge on being too sweet in theory, but the spiciness of the hot oil cut through it all to create a balanced tasting experience.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Once the sandwich was drenched in gooey syrup, we decided to switch to a knife and fork. This allowed us more control over the chicken, waffle, and syrup ratio. Every bite was just as delicious as the last, alternating between notes of sweet, savoury, and spicy.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

While we definitely couldn’t eat this every day, this decadent, rich, and delicious meal is simply a must-try.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

If you can handle the spice level, definitely go for the hot oil versions of each. Sweet and savoury may be a classic combination, but sweet, savoury, and spicy truly blows the competition out of the water.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.