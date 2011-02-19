The Incredible Story Of How KFC Took Over China -- And The World

Photo: thaths on flickr

If you’re an American diner abroad and you get a craving for the succulent taste that comes from a chicken fried in a “secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices,” you are most likely in luck.KFC is showing up everywhere, in many more countries than McDonald’s.



Yum! Brands, with its flagship KFC, has gradually overtaken McDonald’s as the world’s most dominant restaurant company. Yum! operates nearly 38,000 restaurants compared to its rival’s 32,478.

In the critical Chinese market, KFC outnumbers McDonald’s by 3,200 to 1,100.

