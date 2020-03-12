I ate at KFC in Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand found that only one country's take on the chicken chain is really worth the trip

Kate Taylor/Business Insider KFC’s Double Down lives on in South Korea.

KFC serves menu items you can’t find in the US at international locations around the world, including rice bowls, seaweed wraps, and the infamous Double Down.

I recently visited KFC locations in Thailand, South Korea, and Vietnam to try menu items that aren’t available in America.

There were some magnificent standouts in South Korea, where the chain serves chicken gizzards and beer.

But, KFC menu items in Vietnam and Thailand left a bad taste in my mouth.

There are more than 23,000 KFC locations in the world.

The chicken chain is a Christmas tradition in Japan. It sells beer in parts of Asia and Europe. And, in South Korea, the infamous Double Down sandwich which subs bread for fried chicken, survives.

While travelling recently in South Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand, I decided to check out local KFC locationds to find out how the chicken chain wins over customers all over the world. I discovered highs, like extra-long mozzarella sticks and cheap beer, and lows, including a seaweed wrap that may have turned one of my coworkers off of KFC for the rest of his life.

Here is what it is like to visit KFC across three countries in Asia, where the chain serves menu items you can’t find in the US.

I visited KFC for the first time on my trip to Seoul. Little did I know then, it would be far from the last time I visited KFC in South Korea.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Perhaps the most remarkable item on KFC’s menu in South Korea is the infamous Double Down.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

While the sandwich of sorts has been pulled from the US menu, it remains in South Korea in all its glory — bacon, cheese, and a hash brown sandwiched between two pieces of fried chicken.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The KFC also serves cheap beer in a paper cup for just 3,000 won, or about $US2.50.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

You can also get mega-mozzarella sticks. They’re served warm, with impressive stretch — a clear advantage over most chain’s rubbery goods.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

As I realised the breadth of KFC’s menu in South Korea, I knew I was going to end up going back for more. I returned for the gravy-potato tart…

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

… as well as the tteokbokki and chicken tenders. KFC’s take on the rice rolls was spicy, perfectly gummy, and impossible to stop eating.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I even ordered chicken gizzards, which were quite tasty fresh out of the fryer.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

While I was visiting Seoul, KFC was heavily advertising a fried chicken sandwich topped with balls of fried cream cheese. Obviously, I had to try it.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The sandwich itself was nothing extraordinary and the balls of fried cheese kept rolling away. But, it hit a salty-and-sweet sweet spot that more fried chicken sandwiches should aim to hit.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The classic fried chicken was pretty similar to the offerings in the US, but perhaps a bit greasier and spicier.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

By the end of my two weeks in South Korea, I visited KFC three times. And, it was incredible every time.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider



So, when I had a chance to visit a KFC location in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, I arrived with high hopes.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

BI Today producer Robert and I — as well as our government minder, Thai — ordered a rice bowl, seaweed wrap, chicken sandwich, and mochi.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

It was Robert’s first time going to any KFC, anywhere in the world. Unfortunately, the horrible seaweed wrap made it unlikely that he will be returning any time soon.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Robert described the minuscule wrap as tasting and looking like a plastic bag. I felt personally guilty for introducing Robert to KFC with a menu item that was basically a tiny ball of trash.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

My rice bowl, on the other hand, was not bad at all.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The sauce was sweet and the rice avoided overt mushiness. If this was on the US menu, I’d order it, but I wouldn’t go out of my way to find it.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

It was remarkable how similar the chicken’s flavour was to what you would order in the US — the 11 herbs and spices clearly have some consistency abroad.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Thai said his chicken sandwich was also “fine,” but made sure we knew that KFC was not serving up the best chicken you could get in Vietnam.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I had high hopes for the mochi, especially since Robert had never had the frozen treat. But, my hopes that Robert would have at least one edible part of his lunch were quickly dashed.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The matcha mochi was extremely sweet, with an almost cotton candy-like flavour. The insides were goopy and melted, accompanied by a filing with the consistency of cottage cheese.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

After loving KFC in South Korea, I regretfully concluded I could not recommend the chain in Vietnam.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The chain clearly tries to emphasise its American roots. But, while the Seoul location was able to outshine locations in the US, this Ho Chi Minh City KFC failed to meet American standards.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I left the KFC with my faith in the chicken chain as an international juggernaut shaken to its core, and plenty of guilt for forcing Robert to try the chain under such subpar circumstances.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

My final international KFC trip came in Phuket, Thailand.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Still a bit scarred from Vietnam, I didn’t go overboard, ordering the spicy chicken rice bowl, Portuguese egg tart, and fries to split with my sceptical friend Kristie.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

While I am typically a fan of rice bowls, this one didn’t even live up to the Vietnamese version.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The rice was fine and the chicken was classic KFC. But, the combination of spices and herbs felt a bit like someone had Googled “Thai flavours,” grabbed the first results and threw them all on top of the dish.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

It simply didn’t meld together, producing a dish that was less than the sum of its parts.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The fries were fine. Passable, but forgettable.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

However, the Portuguese egg tart was shockingly good.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

KFC managed to nail the texture, with a lovely, flaky crust and a perfect, subtle filling.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

I wouldn’t recommend getting much else at KFC in Thailand — which heavily emphasises its connection to Colonel Sanders — other than the egg tart. But, three days later, I’m still thinking of that delicious dessert.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

KFC has a common game plan around the world: balancing its Kentucky roots with local demands and flavours.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

The chain is best when it refuses to play it safe, going all in on quirky, over-the-top offerings created for local customers. I wouldn’t go back to KFC in Vietnam or Thailand again — but, if I ever go back to South Korea, KFC is high on my list of restaurants to visit.

Kate Taylor/Business Insider

