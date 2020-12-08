KFC and Lifetime are making a movie about Colonel Sanders, and the internet had plenty of jokes about it

A + E ‘A Recipe for Seduction,’ will premiere Sunday, December 13, and stars Mario Lopez as the chicken chain’s larger-than-life founder.

Lifetime has announced a mini-movie starring Mario Lopez as KFC founder Colonel Sanders.

“A Recipe for Seduction” will premiere on Sunday, December 13.

This isn’t the first time KFC has shown a more seductive side of the Colonel. It released a game where you can date the founder in 2019.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lifetime on Monday announced a cinematic short-film about KFC founder Colonel Sanders.

“A Recipe for Seduction,” will premiere Sunday, December 13, and stars Mario Lopez as the chicken chain’s larger-than-life founder.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don't want to miss! "A Recipe For Seduction" starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

According to a press release, the mini-movie “is full of mystery, suspense, deception, ‘fowl’ play and at the heart of it all … love and fried chicken.”

Twitter was quickly full of reactions about the film, causing Mario Lopez and Lifetime to trend on the website throughout the day.

satan: 2020 was a success. now how do we curse 2021? demon: get your promotion stamp ready boss https://t.co/2niWUWAWc4 — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) December 7, 2020

mario lopez have never met a check he couldn't cash https://t.co/ogV2sRPfdM — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) December 7, 2020

"In a world full of herbs, she wanted a little spice" https://t.co/846bCSooFq — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) December 7, 2020

I can't fully process this information… Mario Lopez plays KFC's colonel Sanders in what seems to be a remake of 30 shades of grey involving fried food, herbs and spices? https://t.co/IA1l0kYaVQ — Matt Aimonetti (@mattetti) December 7, 2020

lifetime channel made a movie based off KFC colonel sanders fan fiction i don’t know if i should laugh or manically cry myself into a hibernation pic.twitter.com/CI1c2obl3Y — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 7, 2020

The real travesty here is that we are unable to host superbowlesque viewing parties for what will surely be an instant classic. Also, I love that it premieres at… noon. Noon! https://t.co/706IjJKIuK — Rebecca Woolf (@GirlsGoneChild) December 7, 2020

We live in a 30 Rock episode https://t.co/OemyksiaQn — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) December 7, 2020

okay 2020 I think we’re done here https://t.co/vqXYJn7Etd — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 7, 2020

And they say America has no culture https://t.co/yE3JHML0Rw — watch the pinchcliffe grand prix (@noahopinion) December 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time KFC has made the colonel the object of someone’s affection.

In 2017, the fast-food chain announced a romance novel called “Tender Wings of Love” in which the Colonel falls in love with a woman who doesn’t want to marry a rich duke. And last year,KFC released a simulation game called “I Love You Colonel Sanders: A Finger Licking Good Dating Simulator” in which the end goal was to date Colonel Sanders.

“A Recipe for Seduction” premieres on December 13 at 12 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime. It will also be available to stream on Lifetime’s website, Lifetime apps, and other video-on-demand platforms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.