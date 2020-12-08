KFC and Lifetime teamed up for a holiday 'mini-movie' about 'love and fried chicken'

PRNewsfoto/KFC Mario Lopez stars as Colonel Sanders.

KFC and Lifetime collaborated on a new “mini-movie” about “love and fried chicken.”

Mario Lopez stars as the iconic Colonel Sanders, whose character harbours a “secret recipe that’s gonna change the world,” according to the trailer.

The 15-minute movie premieres on Lifetime on Sunday and will be available online to stream after.

Fans can get six free extra crispy tenders with an Uber Eats delivery order of $US20 or more.

Fried chicken is about to get steamy, thanks to Lifetime.

Mario Lopez, who recently reprised his role as A.C. Slater in Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” revival, stars as a decidedly sexier incarnation of Colonel Harland Sanders, the chicken chain’s founder and mascot, in “A Recipe for Seduction,” a new Lifetime “mini-movie.”

As a press release explains, the 15-minute movie is “full of mystery, suspense, deception, ‘fowl’ play and â€” at the heart of it all â€” love and fried chicken.”

The trailer, which dropped today to much fanfare and some amount of bewilderment, dramatically reveals that the Colonel’s character “has a secret recipe that’s gonna change the world.”

Confusion and disbelief ran rampant on Twitter after the trailer dropped

People were shocked by the announcement and took to Twitter to share their finger-licking good reactions.

At @Arbys HQ: “Call Joe Don Baker and Tawny Kitaen. And tell the writer of ‘Loose Meat Tryst’ that his script is a go.” https://t.co/f741gBKBwv — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 7, 2020

Didn’t have “KFC makes a movie” on my 2020 bingo card, but here we are. What is happening https://t.co/HGifrnlHue — Ben Griswold ❄️ (@Babyl0n96) December 7, 2020

Some even thought it was a joke, but Lifetime confirmed to NBC that this new holiday bucket of love is, in fact, really happening.

This is a joke right? — Anil Gurcan ???????? ♻ (@gurcanmeister) December 7, 2020

Is this for real? — OnTheCouch (@10000Talkers) December 7, 2020

I cannot help. I'm so confused by this. Is this not just a spoof, but an actual movie? Are we supposed to take it seriously? I can't. I just can't even. — Frank Discussion (@right2bleft) December 7, 2020

Though this seems out-of-character for Lifetime, it’s not the first time the network has tried to put something new on its movie menu.

Back in 2015, Lifetime gave us “A Deadly Adoption,” the confusingly serious murder thriller starring comedians Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell.

‘A Recipe for Seduction’ will air on Lifetime this weekend, and it’s also being paired with a limited-time UberEats promotion

The movie will debut this Sunday at 12 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime, but viewers can watch it again via Lifetime’s website and streaming apps.

Lifetime and KFC also added Uber Eats into this holiday collaboration for a special meal and movie promotion. From December 13 through 19, customers can get six free extra crispy tenders with a delivery order of $US20 or more.

You can watch the trailer here:

