KFC just came up with a reason for you to bite your nails

KFC flavoured nail polish. Source: Ogilvy & Mather

KFC has just made its catch cry, “Finger Lickin’ Good”, literal, creating two edible nail polish flavours using natural ingredients and based on the fast food brand’s all-time favourite recipes – Original and Hot & Spicy.

Ad agency Ogilvy & Mather Asia developed the idea with KFC Hong Kong and turned to food technologists at McCormick, the makers of KFCs 11 secret herbs and spices mix, to create the nail polishes.

Source: Ogilvy & Mather

The agency’s creative director John Koay said they wanted the campaign to be intriguing and fun to increase excitement around the KFC brand in the Chinese city.

“The recipe for our edible nail polish is unique and was specifically designed to hold the flavour, but to also dry with a glossy coat similar to normal nail polish,” he said.

He says to use it all you do is apply and dry it like regular nail polish, “and then lick – again and again and again”.

The polish was launched this week complete with a designer bottle and box, and the next step is an online music video asking Hong Kongers to choose the best flavour to go into mass production.

So if the Australian cricket team starts wearing nail polish next summer, now you know why.

Here’s Ogilvy and Mather’s video for the KFC nail polish.

