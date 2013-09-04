KFC Japan Is Going To Start Selling Deep-Fried Soup

Food Beast KFC’s Deep Fried Soup

In what seems like an apparent one-upsmanship act against American county fairs, the folks at KFC Japan have recently announced they will be offering a deep-fried soup product this month.

According to RocketNews24, one of the current items that sits as a “common fixture in Japanese cafes” is a creamy soup corn potage.

The result apparently includes KFC launching a deep-fried corn potage fritter, describing their process in a frighteningly nonchalant manner, “We bread the corn potage and cook it to a crisp.”

The deep fried soup will be available for a limited time only at KFC locations across Japan starting September 5th.

