KFC is trialling edible bowls made of tortilla

KFC KFC announced plans to launch edible coffee cups in the UK last year. No images of KFC’s edible bowl were immediately available.

Sometimes when you get to the end of your meal at KFC, you are left wanting more.

Now you will be able to eat the bowl your meal comes in, at least at certain trial branches in India.

The new packaging is being tested on KFC’s “Rice Bowlz” range, according to The Telegraph, where we first spotted the story.

The tortilla bowls will be tested in Bangalore, a city in southern India. The project has been called an “India-first innovation” by Rahul Shinde, the managing director of KFC India. This indicates that the edible packaging could be rolled out globally, if it proves popular.

“We will not charge more for our edible bowls … We will wait for consumer response and depending on the pace of adoption, we may roll the concept out to other items on our menu,” Shinde added in a comment published in The Times of India.

KFC’s edible bowls coincide with a trial ban on plastic in the region, imposed by the local Karnataka government last month. The Karnataka government hopes the ban will help reduce the amount of waste in the region.

Edible coffee cups

This is not the first time that the fast food giant has toyed with edible packaging.

In February 2015, KFC announced plans to release edible coffee cups, known as the “Scoffee-ee Cup,” to customers in the UK.

However, the cup — made of biscuit wrapped in sugar, with a layer of heat-resistant chocolate — has yet to appear in UK stores.

“We don’t know when we’ll be able to launch them,” Jenny Packwood, head of communications and branding at KFC in the UK, told Business Insider last year.

“They’re with our Innovation Team but these things take time. We didn’t say anything about summer. It could be 6 months, it could be 18. We found people see coffee as an affordable, daily indulgence, so we want to make that treat a little bit more special,” Packwood added.

