KFC is replacing its iconic potato wedges with fries, and customers are furious

KFC Some customers are furious about the loss of KFC’s potato wedges.

KFC is slashing potato wedges from the menu across the US, replacing the side with fries.

Many customers are furious about the swap, as people take to social media to demand the return of wedges.

“While we know there are wedge-lovers out there who may be disappointed, consumer response to our Secret Recipe Fries during the test and the rollout has been overwhelmingly positive,” said a representative.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

KFC is slashing potato wedges from the menu, replacing the iconic side with fries.

The chicken chain confirmed to Business Insider on Monday that it is rolling out Secret Recipe Fries across the US to replace wedges.

KFC tested fries last year, and people have been noticing the new menu item rolling out at their local restaurants in recent weeks.

The move is infuriating some customers who are fans of the wedges. Dozens of people have tweeted about the change, calling for KFC to bring back the wedges.

McDonald has there own fries . Checkers has there own fries ,Burger King has there own fries Now idk who the hell told @kfc to switch to fries instead of wedges but they need to take that off the menu smh wedges was legendary for kfc opening my bag and seeing this hurt my ???? pic.twitter.com/kIGy9Oy52z — bosseduplo (@bosseduplo) May 25, 2020

GTFOH with “we don’t have wedges anymore. We do fries now.” @kfc Colonel? More like clown Sanders. — Adam Schell (@Schell38) May 28, 2020

@kfc Your fries are legit terrible. Please bring back the Potato Wedges. — Chico T. Sanchez, rockologist (@PacoPicoPierda) May 31, 2020

One person commented on KFC’s Facebook page: “I can get fries at any fast food place. I liked the wedges!”

@kfc bring back potato wedges! These fries suck ???????? — ❤Miss Toni❤ (@sexyasstoni) May 31, 2020

As soon as I remember @kfc got rid of their wedges, my craving goes away. Can we start a petition to get rid of the trash fries and bring back the yummy wedges? — Rayne (@Guitargeek1313) May 29, 2020

KFC got fries now instead of potato wedges. Telling y’all now so you don’t look dumb in the drive thru ???? — Ryan :) (@ryguy829) May 30, 2020

The fact that @kfc no longer makes wedges is a crime! Everybody makes fries! KFC made potato wedges the best seasoned wedges ever! And they just do the same thing everyone else does and make fries! @tacobell has fries why do u need fries!?!?! pic.twitter.com/2j2445SROq — Shaquille Quarantine Sunflower (@JaredSimsMedia) May 31, 2020

A few people had more positive things to say about KFC’s fries.

Okay kfc new fries better than the wedges my bad — MilkMary..???? (@liysogg) June 1, 2020

I had no idea that KFC has French fries now, not wedges. Wedges were better but the fries weren’t that bad. — The Staying Home Jedi (@minime9739) May 29, 2020

“While we know there are wedge-lovers out there who may be disappointed, consumer response to our Secret Recipe Fries during the test and the rollout has been overwhelmingly positive,” a representative for KFC told Business Insider.

As KFC updates its menu, the chain also recently tested a new chicken sandwich, which is 20% larger than the chain’s Crispy Colonel sandwich.

“We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts and, let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat,” KFC US Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky said in a press release about the sandwich test in late May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.