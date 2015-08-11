KFC is hoping this bizarre menu item will save its business in China

KFC China KFC has released a ‘black diamond bacon spicy chicken leg burger’ and ‘rose cheese chicken leg roasted burger’ in China.

KFC is selling bright pink burgers in China, where the chain’s sales have been plummeting for the last three years.

The sandwich is called the “rose cheese chicken leg roasted burger” and it features pink buns, roasted chicken, cheese, mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce, Kotaku reports via The Nanfang.

In advertising, the sandwich is featured with pink rose petals.

The Rose cheese chicken burger debuted alongside a new black burger, called the “black diamond bacon spicy chicken leg burger.”

Some customers appear to be confused by the new sandwiches.