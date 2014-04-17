KFC Is Bringing Back A Ridiculous Sandwich That Has Fried Chicken For A Bun

KFC is bringing back its famed Double Down sandwich, USAToday is reporting.

The sandwich, which is re-launching April 21, contains slabs of bacon, two slices of melted cheese and the Colonel’s “Secret Sauce.”

The whole thing is contained by two pieces of fried chicken, instead of a bun.

The Double Down debuted for a limited time in 2010 and immediately became a target for late-night comedy.

“This is deep-fried madness,” Colbert Report host Stephen Colbert said of the sandwich when it launched. “This is breaded insanity. It is a sandwich that lacks all sandwich-ness. It’s like an edible Hieronymus Bosch painting wrapped in a paper straitjacket. If a sandwich has no buns, can it truly be called a sandwich?”

The recipe from 2010 had 540 calories and 32 grams of fat, according to The Consumerist.

The Internet seems to be pretty psyched that the sandwich is making a comeback.

