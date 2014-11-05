KFC Is Going Upmarket In The UK With This Fancy New Redesign

Google StreetviewThe exterior of KFC’s Bracknell store before its makeover.
KFC has unveiled a radical redesign of its UK restaurants which make its interiors look more like upmarket hipster eateries than fast-food fried chicken joints.
Design Week reports that the “informal and stylish” interiors — which feature exposed ceilings, butchers block tables, low-hanging copper lighting, artwork and textured brick-effect walls — are set to roll out nationwide across KFC’s 870 branches from March 2015.
But its Bracknell store has already received a swish makeover.
There are lots of uplifting slogans scattered throughout the store (not just promotions for specials).
