KFC Is Going Upmarket In The UK With This Fancy New Redesign

Google Streetview The exterior of KFC’s Bracknell store before its makeover.

KFC has unveiled a radical redesign of its UK restaurants which make its interiors look more like upmarket hipster eateries than fast-food fried chicken joints.

Design Week reports that the “informal and stylish” interiors — which feature exposed ceilings, butchers block tables, low-hanging copper lighting, artwork and textured brick-effect walls — are set to roll out nationwide across KFC’s 870 branches from March 2015.

But its Bracknell store has already received a swish makeover.

