No Wonder We See Colonel Sanders In So Many Egyptian Protest Photos

We mentioned earlier how we’ve seen a lot of KFCs in Egyptian protest videos.



That’s because KFC — which, along with Pizza Hut is owned by Yum Brands — is a total monster in emerging markets (especially China, but not only).

The company just came out with earnings, and so we have fresh numbers on emerging markets.

Here’s a few points from the release:

Same-store-sales grew 6% in China and 1% in the U.S. Same-store-sales were flat in YRI.

International development continued at a strong pace with 1,391 new restaurants including 507 new units in China and 884 new units in YRI.

Here’s a look at their EM footprint outside of China. Note the number of Egypt locations:

And here’s the China biz:

