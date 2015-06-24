CONFIRMED: The 'KFC fried rat' was chicken

Last week, the world collectively gagged when a man in California claimed KFC had served him a “deep fried rat.” Now, an independent lab has proven that the “rat” was just chicken.

The so-called rat was allegedly found in Devorise Dixon’s three-piece chicken-tender meal from a KFC in Compton, California.

Business Insider wrote that the situation was highly suspicious and that the product in question was most likely a chicken tender that was merely shaped like a rat.

In fact, in certain images, we could see white meat poking through. There was also a lack of any limbs, bones, or any other evidence aside from the shape that the product was indeed a “rat.”

And now the lab has confirmed that the thing Dixon found in his chicken-tender meal was, in fact, chicken.

Here’s the official statement from KFC:

Recently, a customer questioned the quality of a KFC product, and this received considerable publicity given the sensational nature of his claim. The product has now been tested by a third-party independent lab, which confirmed it is definitely a piece of chicken, as we knew all along. The right thing for this customer to do is to apologise and cease making false claims about the KFC brand.

The lab work was done over the weekend after Dixon’s attorney turned over the chicken tender on Friday. KFC had repeatedly reached out and made requests of Dixon to take the “rat” to an independent party.

KFC would not comment to Business Insider on the possibility that they threatened any legal action against Dixon, or if the fast food company will pursue any defamation suits. A spokesperson for the company said they were “reviewing all options at this point.”

As for Dixon, he has not commented publicly or released a statement.

To read a full take-down of the chicken tender “rat,” click here.

NOW WATCH: How to properly cut up a chicken



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.