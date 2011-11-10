KFC Employee Finds Secret 200-Page Diary Of Colonel Sanders

Photo: Wikipedia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A manuscript hidden for decades shows Colonel Harland Sanders was more than an entrepreneur with a special fried chicken recipe and a vision that helped create the fast-food industry. It reveals that the white-jacketed man had his eye on another lucrative market — celebrity food books.The recent discovery of the unpublished text shows that while Sanders was helping build Kentucky Fried Chicken into a global brand, he was recording his life and love of food for the world.



The typewritten manuscript from the mid-1960s was found recently by an employee rummaging through KFC’s archives.

The Louisville-based company plans to offer up Sanders’ writings on the Internet.

The approximately 200-page document is full of homespun anecdotes and life lessons. It also includes a helping of his favourite personal recipes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.