KFC Just Released One Of The Most Ridiculous Fast Food Menu Items Ever

KFC has introduced a hot dog wrapped in a cheese-stuffed chicken breast.
The so-called “Double Down Dog” has caused a stir on social media.
It appears to be a hot dog version of the infamous “Double Down,” a sandwich that uses chicken patties in place of bread.
Only 5o items are available at participating restaurants in the Philippines, according to an advertisement.
Kim Bhasin at Bloomberg spotted a photo of the real thing.
While this menu item is bizarre, it actually represents a few current food trends.
Restaurants have been ramping up offerings of protein as more diners watch their carbs. Taco Bell released an entire menu of protein-heavy items last year.
And the Double Down Dog’s popularity on social media is free advertising for KFC.
Here’s a photo of the original Double Down.
