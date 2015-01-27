KFC Just Released One Of The Most Ridiculous Fast Food Menu Items Ever

Ashley Lutz

KFC has introduced a hot dog wrapped in a cheese-stuffed chicken breast. 

The so-called “Double Down Dog” has caused a stir on social media. 

It appears to be a hot dog version of the infamous “Double Down,” a sandwich that uses chicken patties in place of bread. 


Only 5o items are available at participating restaurants in the Philippines, according to an advertisement. 

Kim Bhasin at Bloomberg spotted a photo of the real thing.

While this menu item is bizarre, it actually represents a few current food trends. 

Restaurants have been ramping up offerings of protein as more diners watch their carbs. Taco Bell released an entire menu of protein-heavy items last year. 

And the Double Down Dog’s popularity on social media is free advertising for KFC. 

Here’s a photo of the original Double Down.

Kfc double downYouTube/vidsmixnstyle1

 

