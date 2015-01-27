KFC Just Released One Of The Most Ridiculous Fast Food Menu Items Ever

KFC has introduced a hot dog wrapped in a cheese-stuffed chicken breast.

The so-called “Double Down Dog” has caused a stir on social media.

It appears to be a hot dog version of the infamous “Double Down,” a sandwich that uses chicken patties in place of bread.



Only 5o items are available at participating restaurants in the Philippines, according to an advertisement.

Kim Bhasin at Bloomberg spotted a photo of the real thing.

While this menu item is bizarre, it actually represents a few current food trends.

Restaurants have been ramping up offerings of protein as more diners watch their carbs. Taco Bell released an entire menu of protein-heavy items last year.

And the Double Down Dog’s popularity on social media is free advertising for KFC.

Here’s a photo of the original Double Down.

