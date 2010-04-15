Confirmed: KFC Has A MONSTER Hit On Its Hands With The Double Down

Photo: BI

The initial reaction to the KFC Double Down — a heart-stopping bacon and cheese sandwich that uses two pieces of chicken for the “bun” — is huge.Business Insider stopped by a location in NYC this evening and confirmed that demand is through the roof.



Last night the restaurant, located near Union Square, ran out of the sandwiches by 10:00 PM (the store closes at 1:00 AM).

Tonight they’ll run out again due to a shortage of cheese.

Both of the employees we talked to confirmed that they’ve never seen anything like it.

But we’re not convinced that the restaurant chain, owned by Yum Brands (YUM), has a lasting hit on its hands.

Photo: BI

Neither of the two other people we saw eating Double Downs in-store were convinced that they’d buy one again.The problem: They’re just not that sandwichy.

You can’t really taste the bacon — perhaps it would be better if the bacon were crunchier? — and the cheese doesn’t add a ton. It feels like you’re eating two big pieces of chicken (we had the grilled variety, not the fried, for health’s sake), with a little bit of extra something in between them.

It’s not a lost cause. The flavour is great, and for carbo-phobes, the grilled variety at just over $5 is an appealing and filling lunch. But we suspect that without some tweaks, this could be a short-lived novelty rather than a lasting answer to The Big Mac.

Finally, we leave you with an action shot.

Photo: BI

