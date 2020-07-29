The KFC Crocs collab sold out half an hour after their launch, and jilted fans are angry

- The long-awaited KFC x Crocs shoe collaboration sold out within half an hour after they launched at 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.
- Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with some saying that they’d been waiting in line since before the official launch time.
- One user blamed shoe resellers for using bots to snatch up the clogs – a common tactic used by many in the sneaker industry.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
KFC’s long-awaited shoe collaboration with Crocs went for sale at 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, and they sold out half an hour from their launch.
Just half an hour after the shoes launched, KFC posted on Twitter at 12:31 pm that the shoes had already sold out. Fans that had been waiting in a virtual line to purchase the shoes expressed disappointment that they were unable to buy a pair. Some Twitter users blamed “bots and scalpers” for the shoe’s quick sellout.
Was in the cue line right away and never had a chance to get them – very disappointed pic.twitter.com/XkMKB4VSPt
— Shannon (@luv_mydachshund) July 28, 2020
Got in early. Waited. Never got past 30 percent. This was so badly managed. It's all bots and scalpers selling them now for 200+
— Pat S (@patsanger) July 28, 2020
Im gonna stay salty about this. You lost my trust when you took away potato wedges. I was going to forgive you because i love crocs and the design was the best but man…. my disappointment is immeasurable and my WEEK is ruined.
— Koko (@Orientalis_) July 28, 2020
Sneaker and footware resellers do use bots to snatch up shoes right when they’re released, making it harder for ordinary citizens to buy a hyped-up collab like the KFC x Crocs. A Facebook user criticisedKFC for not offering the clogs on pre-order and instead choosing to release the shoes in an event, saying that this allowed bots to buy most of the shoes.
A KFC spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that there were no plans to produce more KFC x Crocs shoes.
Bad news is the KFC x @Crocs are officially sold out. Good news is you can still buy a real bucket of chicken at KFC. Don’t wear them.
— KFC (@kfc) July 28, 2020
The shoe collab, which features clogs painted like fried chicken buckets topped with a chicken-scented charm, was first unveiled at New York Fashion Week in February.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.