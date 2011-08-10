KFC China Accused Of Using Old Cooking Oil, Illegal Chemicals And Dirty Chicken

Photo: norsez via flickr

Recent media reports from China’s Securities Daily newspaper accused Kentucky Fried Chicken of failing to change their cooking oil for days and skipping pH tests required by the State Food and Drug Administration.In 2007, some KFC branches were said to be using Magnesium Trisilicate — a white, orderless and tasteless powder — to prolong the use of cooking oil for as many as 10 days, according to The China Daily.



At the time, health officials confiscated the “oil powder” at outlets in Xianyang, Yulin, Xi’an and Shaanxi Provinces.

A former KFC employee recently told Securities Daily that water used to clean poultry was dirty and rarely changed and that chicken dropped on the ground would still be used.

The reports — based on interviews conducted with current and former employees — said KFC staffers would pick “bad parts” off certain orders with toothpicks and expiration dates were changed to pass examinations by government inspectors.

In a statement to the Global Times, KFC China said that the reports “exaggerated the issue and holds many false facts, and can therefore mislead consumers.”

The oil frying incidents became public weeks after consumers learned that KFC used powder soybean milk instead of ground soy milk as initially believed. KFC China admitted that after researching the powder soybean milk formula, they concluded that taste comes very close to ground soybean.

KFC was the first fast food restaurant to enter China and is currently the most popular with more than 3,200 locations across the country. Yum Brands — the company that owns KFC — opens up a new food outlet every 18 hours, according to Bloomberg.

Foreign brands are held to a higher standard than domestic brands and China is known for being a major producer of imitation brands and even stores.

In July 2011, reports circulated that Da Vinci Furniture — an expensive international furniture brand — purchased their pieces from China’s Dongguan City then shipped the furniture to Italy before landing back in China in order to maintain import formalities and be more appealing in Shanghai.

