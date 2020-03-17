5 major chains including KFC and Chipotle are offering free delivery right now due to the coronavirus pandemic

Jack Taylor/Shutterstock Several major chains have started offering free delivery.

Going outside for food isn’t an option for many Americans right now.

But several major chains have started offering free delivery in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s limitations on movement.

From KFC to Chipotle, these five chains are now offering customers free delivery.

In fact, going outside at all during a pandemic isn’t a great idea for most Americans. Cities like New York have closed non-essential businesses, and San Francisco just ordered citizens to stay home.

But Americans with insatiable cravings will be overjoyed to hear that several major chains have started offering free delivery. So, Americans who can’t or don’t want to leave home can still get their favourite foods.

Pizza, burritos, and fried chicken – these are some of the foods you can get delivered for free. Here are the five chains currently offering free delivery because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chipotle

On March 12, Chipotle was the first major chain to announce free delivery on orders of over $US10. The complimentary service started on March 15 and will last until March 31.

The new free service features a tamper-evident seal and limited-contact delivery options. Chipotle also unveiled a specialised delivery kitchen specifically to fulfil these delivery orders. The company also added a new delivery tracker feature.

KFC

On March 13, KFC announced it would offer free delivery throughout the US from March 14 to April 26.

Customers can order from KFC through its website or through Grubhub or Seamless. In-store pick-up is also available at a specially designated area at counters.

&pizza

Fast-casual pizza chain &pizza announced on Monday in an email to Business Insider that it would start offering free contactless delivery indefinitely in all markets. Customers can order through the &pizza app for both carry-out or free delivery.

Del Taco

Del Taco announced on Monday in an email to Business Insider that it would offer free delivery on Postmates through March 20, using the code DELTACONOW. After March 20, the chain will continue to offer automatic free delivery on orders over $US15.

Del Taco is also offering first-time customers free delivery on DoorDash.

Blaze Pizza

Pizza chain Blaze Pizza is offering free deliveries across the country on all orders of $US10 or more, via its website or its app, starting Monday for a limited time, the chain announced in an email to Business Insider.

The chain is also offering free delivery on Postmates from March 16 to March 22 and free delivery on DoorDash from March 17 to March 22.

