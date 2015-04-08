KFC has a new menu item that copies Chipotle

KFC has a new line of chicken and rice bowls that it hopes will attract millennials.

The bowls come in two flavours: Sweet n’ Spicy BBQ and hand-pulled honey barbecue chicken, reports Bruce Horovitz at USA Today. They come topped with cheese and ranch sauce.

One of Chipotle’s key menu item is a burrito bowl which comes with rice, beans, protein, salsa, sour cream, and cheese.

“We want Millennials to know that we’re not just buckets of chicken,” Ariel Olivo, marketing brand manager at KFC, told USA Today.

KFC has struggled to attract young people, who are increasingly going to Chick-fil-A and other fast-casual restaurants.

In 1999, KFC controlled 40% of the market, while Chick-fil-A had just 9%.

Today, Chick-fil-A is the “category leader,” with a 26% share compared with KFC’s 22%.

The company also outsells KFC.

Chick-fil-A’s sales in 2013 passed $US5 billion, compared with KFC’s $US4.2 billion

