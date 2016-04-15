KFC deleted a NSFW ad from Twitter after just 1 hour

KFC backtracked on its latest ad campaign less than one hour after it launched, according to Yahoo News.

The racy tweet, from KFC Australia, (scroll down to see the probably-NSFW screenshot below) showed a woman and a man on a sofa.

The man’s crotch area is blurred out, while the woman appears to reach out to it.

The image came with the caption “Warning: #NSFW. Something hot and spicy is coming soon.” “NSFW” stands for “Not Safe For Work.”

KFC is not known for its salacious advertising. However, in 2005 the fast food giant produced a UK ad which showed people singing with their mouths full. The UK advertising regulator, the ASA, received of record number of more than 1,000 complaints about the commercial, making it the UK’s most-complained about ad of all time.

The KFC Australia ad received more than 1,300 retweets before it was deleted.

Many Twitter users had reacted negatively to the KFC tweet.

KFC Australia later apologised for causing offence.

KFC, if you are experiencing “hot and spicy” sensations in your genitals, I recommend you speak to a doctor pic.twitter.com/iGaYDdXTI0

— mat whitehead (@matwhi) April 14, 2016

Here’s another reason never to eat at KFC. NSFW or anyone really https://t.co/zCzSpRaQyk

— Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) April 15, 2016

@BklynMiddleton we didn’t mean to offend anyone & are sorry for doing so. We removed the tweet as we realised we made an error in judgment.

— KFC Australia (@KFCAustralia) April 15, 2016

“This was a genuine tweet to launch KFC’s new Hot & Spicy chicken products next week. It was not intended to offend and we’ve removed the image,” KFC said in a statement to Australian website News.com.au.

KFC was not immediately available for comment.

The now-deleted ad:

