KFC Apologizes For Kicking A Little Girl Out Of Its Restaurant Because Of Her Facial Injuries

KFC is footing the medical bills for a little girl who’s family was asked to leave one of the chain’s Mississippi locations because the toddler’s face was “disrupting customers.”

3-year-old Victoria Wilcher was brutally attacked by her Grandfather’s three pit bulls, causing her to lose an eye. She also has visible scars all over her face and the right side of her face is paralysed.

Her grandmother says Victoria doesn’t like looking in the mirror anymore after what happened in KFC.

“When we go to a store, she doesn’t even want to get out,” her grandmother told WAPT. “She’s 3 years old and she’s embarrassed about what she looks like. She’s embarrassed and I hate it because she shouldn’t be. It ain’t her fault.”

After the incident, family members posted the following message to a support page they created for the little girl.

Since then, tons of people have reached out and shared Victoria’s story on social media. The page currently has 139,000 supporters.



KFC officials sent an official statement to WAPT News. Gawker also reports the company will donate $US30,000 towards Victoria’s medical expenses.

KFC launched an investigation as soon as we were made aware of this report. We take this very seriously, as we have zero tolerance for any kind of hurtful or disrespectful actions toward our guests. Our investigation is ongoing, but we have been in touch with the family and are committed to doing something appropriate for this beautiful little girl and her family. We will also work with the franchisee to take appropriate action at the restaurant once the specifics of the incident are determined.

