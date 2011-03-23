Keyword Rich Domain Names Are About To Be Targeted By Google's Algorithm

Google plans on focusing less on keywords rich domain names. People have started complaining that keyword match domain names rank too high in Google’s search results. For example, if my domain name is searchengineblog.com, I will rank very high in Google’s search results, no matter if my blog is actually about search engines. Here is the video.







This post originally appeared on weVICTORY’s wiki search engine.

