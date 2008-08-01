Keyword Marketing Service HitTail Pulling The Plug On Free Service -- Unless You Sign Up Fast

New York-based PR/SEO firm Connors Communications, which has been offering a free version of its HitTail search engine marketing tool for two years, has news for its users: Hurry up, or pay up. Starting August 5th, the company is moving to a pay-only model, selling its services for $9.95 or $29.95 a month. But anyone who has signed up for the free service before then — currently about 35,000 people, we’re told — will get to keep their gratis subscription.



We haven’t tried out too many SEO tools — we find Google Analytics quite helpful, but that’s about the only thing we consult regularly — but we tried out HitTail last year and found it useful: It told us to write about Fake Steve Jobs more often, and we’ve taken the advice to heart.

