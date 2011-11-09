Why The $7 Billion Keystone XL Pipeline Is The Most Controversial Business Venture In America

Photo: AP Images

The Keystone Gulf Coast Expansion (Keystone XL) is TransCanada’s $7 billion project to extend its Keystone Pipeline from Canada to the Gulf Coast.Once completed, Keystone XL will be able to supply half the amount of oil the U.S. currently imports from the Middle East or Venezuela.



With the prospect of jobs and energy security for the taking, officials and trade unions are looking to quickly approve the project.

On the the other hand, environmentalists have warned of future spills and damage to sandhills. Coming after the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico, and Exxon Mobil’s July pipeline spill in Montana, environmental impact has become a crucial part of the debate.

