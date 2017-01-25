At one end of Trump's revived Keystone XL pipeline, there's a scene you must see to believe

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to revive and expedite two multi-billion-dollar underground pipelines that would snake oil through US states to centres of the petroleum industry.
One is the contentious AUD$5.02 billion Dakota Access pipeline, which would shuttle petroleum more than 1,770 kms, from North Dakota’s Bakkan oil fields to holding tanks in Patoka, Illinois.
The other is the Keystone XL pipeline — a new segment of the existing Keystone Pipeline system, which begins in the Alberta, Canada tar sands and ends in Patoka as well as points in Texas along the Gulf of Mexico. The XL segment, which could cost its builders as much as $13.22 billion, is partially built and would move larger volumes of oil in less time by shortening the route and burying larger-diameter pipes.
Proponents of the pipeline say it will lessen dependence on foreign oil while creating jobs and growing domestic industry. However, many Americans, and primarily Native Americans, are furious about Trump’s latest executive order.
Barack Obama killed the Keystone XL pipeline in November 2015, stating it wouldn’t have helped lower gas prices or create that many jobs. He also said the long-term contribution to climate change — possibly more than 22 billion metric tons of carbon pollution, according to Scientific American — wasn’t worth the loss of America’s global leadership on fighting emissions that exacerbate global warming.
“If we’re going to prevent large parts of this Earth from becoming inhabitable, if not inhospitable […] we have to keep some fossil fuels in the ground,” Obama said.
Trump’s televised revival of Keystone XL didn’t mention its steep environmental costs, including the 140,000 square kilometers of pristine Alberta wilderness that may be razed to feed it.
“We’re not saying the project is good or bad. We’re just saying the scale and severity of what’s happening in Alberta will make your spine tingle,” Robert Johnson, a former Business Insider correspondent, wrote after flying over the Canadian oil sands in May 2012.
Keep scrolling to see Johnson’s photo essay, which shows Canadian oil mining — a process in which tar-laden sand is dug from the ground and the oil is separated through a lengthy and messy process.
To get a look at the oil sand mines, we rented this Cessna 172, which the pilot was allowed to bring down to 1,000 feet. Through the open window we could see what really goes on in one of the most controversial places on the planet.
The Alberta oil sands are spread across more than 86,904 square kms but we're taking a look at just a small part of it. The red line is an approximate outline of the entire deposit -- the green is where we'll be flying.
Thousands flock here to make real money in the oil sands, where creating synthetic crude begins in the strip mine.
That's because in the late '90s oil prices rose, the Canadian government restructured its royalty system, and new technology caused a huge boom.
Trucks and shovels move in to scoop up the oil sand -- this shovel is electric -- and scoops up 90 tons in one load. It takes about 2.5 tons of sand to produce one barrel of oil.
The Cat 797 dump trucks are the largest in the world and can haul 1 million pounds in a single load -- more weight than a fully loaded Boeing 747 aeroplane.
They're so large people say they can drive over a Ford F-150 like it's a 'speed bump.' This shot of one inside a mechanic's shop shows what they mean.
...To crushing plants like this, which break up the chunks into a fine mixture that can be transported along the conveyor belts below.
Conditioning just mixes the oil sand with water to create a slurry, in which oil begins to part from the sand.
The slurry is then piped to containers where it separates into three parts: Oil froth on top; sand on the bottom; and oil, sand, clay, and water in the middle.
Most ponds are coated in a sheen of oil that can be deadly to waterfowl, like ducks and geese, that land on its surface.
The ponds are used to clarify the oil-water slurry. Solids slowly sink to the bottom, chemicals and oil float to the top.
After the surface water is skimmed, it's relatively sediment- and chemical-free and is pumped from one pond to another.
This clarified water is supposed to provide 90 per cent of what the oil companies need to start all over again.
As the sand finally dries, it turns white. Sound cannons boom in these areas to scare birds away, especially after a 2010 incident where hundreds of ducks landed on a roadside pond and died.
Oil companies are required to return the land to its original condition and this reclaimed section, populated with Wood Bison, is not far from the pond.
Once the crude oil is pulled from the sand, it's shuttled to an 'upgrader' like Suncor's here on the Athabasca River -- one of the sites where the oil from the sands is converted into synthetic crude.
This is done by heating the raw oil, called bitumen, in a process called coking. Smoke from the process hovers about the whole area and a smell that fills the cockpit of the plane.
After it's coked, the oil is 'cracked' to break the heavy parts down into lighter, more desirable petroleum products.
What's left after cracking gets sent to towers like this. Inside it's hotter at the top than the bottom, forcing dense material down and lighter petroleum products up.
Then everything is exposed to hot, high-pressure gas that removes even more impurities like sulphur.
Route 63 is a deadly stretch of road. A family of seven died the day I arrived in Alberta, and their memorial is right across from Syncrude by the side of the road. After taking this photo, Syncrude security arrived and told me to leave.
Just north of the memorial sit these two machines some companies used in mining up until 2006 -- a dragline on the left, and a grey bucketwheel to the right.
These bucket teeth that dug into the sand were very effective, but when the bucketwheel broke down, mining stopped -- so they were phased out in favour of the shovels and trucks.
Fleets of trucks work the sands. That way, if one breaks down another one simply takes its place -- but at $6.61 to $7.93 million apiece they are not cheap.
And they go through tires pretty quickly. The ones for the big dump trucks run about $59,500 apiece.
At 13 feet wide and 12,000 pounds each, 797-tires are a burden to dispose of -- so they're put to use wherever they can be. Here they make a security fence.
Even though city officials are building a state-of-the-art incinerator as part of their modernisation effort.
Most oil workers live in housing like this and are bused in to the compound from their homes and families in Fort McMurray.
The average dump truck driver makes about $72 an hour plus overtime working the mines and the average family income here is around $251,223 a year.
That kind of money prompts many people to settle down and stay far longer than they planned. (This is where the pilot lives with his parents.)
But the locals I talked to all said they'd like to see more transparency and updates on what exactly is being found and what they should watch out for.
And just as you would imagine, the people who live here are very concerned about pollution -- this site was fined $363,612 for contaminating the Athabasca River in 2011.
And despite how you may feel about the immense environmental impact the oil companies may have on the world...
...You can be sure they're not going anywhere while there is still oil left to collect -- with our without a Keystone XL pipeline.
