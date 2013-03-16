The Permit For The Keystone XL Pipeline Can't Be Issued Before Tax Day

Photo: AP/Al Grillo

On March 1, the State Department issued a draft environmental impact statement on the Keystone XL Pipeline.State found the structure would have minimal environmental impact on its surroundings, and that not building it wouldn’t really affect oil sands development in Canada.



A recent report said some Congressmen who’d recently met with President Obama were left with the impression he’d issue a final decision in a matter of weeks.

Depending on your definition of weeks, that is inaccurate.

The State Department, the agency responsible for issuing cross-border permits, will not do so until the 45-day comment period on the draft EIS has expired.

Including weekends (as State does), 45 days after March 1 brings us to April 15.

But it’ll be the second most important thing on our minds that Monday.

