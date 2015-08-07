8 keystone habits that can transform your life

Wikimedia Commons Exercising is a keystone habit.

Some habits are more important than others — they have the power to transform your life.

Charles Duhigg, author of “The Power of Habit,” calls these “keystone habits.” They are correlated with other good habits. For example, regular exercise often goes hand-in-hand with better eating habits.

Keystone habits don’t create a direct cause-and-effect relationship, but they can spark “chain reactions that help other good habits take hold,” Duhigg writes.

Here are eight simple keystone habits that can change your life for the better.

Making your bed every morning Adam Berry/Getty It only takes a minute. Why waste the time making your bed if you're just going to mess it up again at night, right? Wrong. Making your bed is correlated with increased productivity, a greater sense of well-being, and better budgeting skills, Duhigg writes. 'Bed makers are also more likely to like their jobs, own a home, exercise regularly, and feel well rested,' Psychology Today reports. Planning out your days Pressmaster/Shuttershock It's always better to have a plan. Sitting down for a few minutes and developing a detailed plan for the rest of the day, or the next day, can help you highlight and focus on the most important tasks. And in the best-case scenario, you can use this keystone habit to set aside time for another good habit, such as exercising or meditating.

