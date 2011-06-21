Here Are The Two Most Important Long Term Charts Investors Need To Know About

Investors tend not to look at, or understand the implications of long term trends and their impact. Instead they focus on what is happening right now. Last Tuesday’s (June 14) stock market rally of over 100 points had many investors feeling like the market was doing well, a great place to invest, and was heading higher.



What they failed to realise was that last Tuesday’s advance was just a rally within a longer term decline, which had started at the beginning of May and so far has declined about 7%. It was nothing more than another indication of the market’s volatility and an example of how a bear market can suck investors in. June 17th’s decline of almost 200 points (as of this writing) shows how quickly those advances can disappear.

At Cornerstone, we focus on the long term trends and understand that most short term moves are just normal volatility within a trend. Short term moves can be months long though. They can be violent and cause investors to question their strategy. That is, those investors that don’t understand the long term trends.

Like it or not, these two charts – The Federal Budget Deficit and the Federal Debt to GDP Ratio – are the two most important long term charts investors need to be aware of. They will impact just about everything going forward.

If you are wondering why you never had to consider this information before, it is because the potential economic risks have never been this bad before. If you are wondering how important these charts are, just consider that the Federal Debt to GDP Ratio is similar to, if not worse than, some of the countries in Europe that are going through major social and economic upheavals due to their fiscal problems. Today, 2 year Greek bonds hit 27% yield. That is very bad.

The solution to these issues is not painless. To reduce the deficit, Federal Spending has to be cut and taxes have to go up. This could have a very bad impact on the economy.

Think about this – The Great Recession in 2009 was a decrease in GDP of about $400 billion. How do you take $10 trillion out of the GDP over the next 10 years, without it impacting the economy very negatively? (The CBO estimates that Federal Budget Deficits will average $1 trillion per year for the next 10 years.)

So the balancing act for the Federal Government is to somehow keep the economy moving forward, while cutting hundreds of billions in Federal Spending and somehow spark the economy while piling on hundreds of billions in new taxes.

If the economy slips into recession again, the Debt to GDP Ratio will go even higher, making the US look even more like Europe.

The impact on stocks is obvious, it won’t be good for a long time.

We believe the Federal Reserve will continue on a path of debasing the Dollar and encouraging inflation. This will have obvious ramifications for bonds. Again, it will be bad, for a long time.

On the plus side, hard assets should benefit from the Fed’s Dollar policy and fostering inflation.

Entire Report HERE

Required Disclaimers & Disclosures:

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. Nothing on this report should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any mutual fund in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The use of the Cornerstone Investment Services reports and commentaries is at your own sole risk. Cornerstone reports and commentaries are provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis. Cornerstone Investment Services makes no warranty that reports or commentaries will be timely or error free. This report does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the circumstances and objectives of those who receive it. Cornerstone Investment Services recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies, and encourages them to seek a financial adviser’s advice. The appropriateness of an investment or strategy will depend on an investor’s circumstances and objectives. This report is not an offer to buy or sell any security or to participate in any trading strategy. The value of and income from your investments may vary because of changes in interest rates or foreign exchange rates, securities prices or market indexes, operational or financial conditions of companies or other factors. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. Estimates of future performance are based on assumptions that may not be realised. This report is published solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. References made to third parties are based on information obtained from sources believed to be reliable but are not guaranteed as being accurate. Visitors should not regard it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. Any opinions expressed in this report are subject to change without notice and Cornerstone Investment Services is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. Cornerstone Investment Services accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this material. Our comments are an expression of opinion. While we believe our statements to be true, they always depend on the reliability of our own credible sources. We recommend that you consult with a licensed, qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. Reports prepared by Cornerstone Investment Services research personnel are based on public information. Cornerstone Investment Services makes every effort to use reliable, comprehensive information, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete. We have no obligation to tell you when opinions or information in this report change apart from when we intend to discontinue research coverage of a company. Facts and views in this report have not been reviewed by, and may not reflect information known to, professionals in other Cornerstone Investment Services business areas. Trademarks and service marks herein are their owners’ property. Third-party data providers make no warranties or representations of the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of their data and shall not have liability for any damages relating to such data. This report or portions of it may not be reprinted, sold or redistributed without the written consent of Cornerstone Investment Services. Cornerstone Investment Services research is disseminated and available primarily electronically, and, in some cases, in printed form. Additional information on recommended securities is available on request. The market commentaries and reports are by John J. Riley and express the opinions of John J. Riley and not those of Fidelity Investments, National Financial Services or Cantella & Co.

Past performance is no guarantee of future resultsCopyright © 2011 Cornerstone Investment Services, LLC

