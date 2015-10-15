6 Mac keyboard shortcuts that will help you get the perfect screenshot

Screenshots help us capture a moment in digital-time, as well as snag “undownloadable” photos.

While you likely learned how to take a screenshot on day one of owning an Apple computer, you might not know there are a bunch of keyboard shortcuts on the Mac that make the task easier.

Learn how to position, fine-tune, and cancel a screenshot below.

Take a screenshot of your whole screen 1. Press Command (⌘) + Shift + 3. Take a screenshot of part of your screen 1. Press Command (⌘) + Shift + 4. Your cursor turns into a crosshair pointer. 2. Move the crosshair pointer to the position on screen where you want to start the screenshot. 3. Drag to select an area and release the mouse. RAW Embed Adjust your screenshot Hold Shift and drag the crosshair pointer to change the dimensions of the screenshot on one side only. RAW Embed Hold Option to enlarge or minimise the screenshot from all four sides equally. RAW Embed Hit Escape to stop capturing the screenshot. Your crosshair pointer will disappear. Take a screenshot of a window 1. Press Command (⌘) + Shift + 4. Your cursor turns into a crosshair pointer. 2. Hit the space bar. The crosshair pointer changes again into a camera pointer. 3. Move the camera pointer anywhere over the window you wish to capture. 4. Click the mouse or trackpad. Do you have a favourite keyboard shortcut? Let our resident keyboard-shortcut-enthusiast @meliarobin know on Twitter by using the hashtag #keyboardshortcutoftheweek. We might share yours with our readers!

