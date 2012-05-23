REPORT: Key Witnesses In Trayvon Martin Slaying Changed Their Stories

Photo: ABC

Several witnesses in the Trayvon Martin slaying changed their accounts of the 17-year-old’s death, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.A Florida state prosecutor released a trove of evidence last week in the second-degree murder case against neighbourhood watchman George Zimmerman. The evidence revealed that three witnesses changed their accounts of the teen’s slaying in ways that cast Zimmerman in a negative light, the Tribune is reporting.



Witness 12

During an initial interview with police, this witness said she wasn’t sure who was on top when Martin and Zimmerman were fighting. But six days later she told a prosecutor she thought Zimmerman was “definitely on top,” according to the Tribune.

Witness 6

Initially, this witness told a police investigator that a black man was beating up a lighter-skinned man who was calling for help. Three weeks later, the Tribune reported, he told a Florida investigator that he wasn’t certain who was crying for help.

Witness 13

This witness initially told the police that Zimmerman had blood on his head and said he had to shoot Martin. It was only two weeks later that he he added in an interview with a Florida investigator that Zimmerman had seemed nonchalant about the slaying, the Tribune added.

The firm representing Zimmerman, the O’Mara Law Group, has estimated that so far the Florida state attorney prosecuting the case has released only half the evidence in the case.

DON’T MISS: George Zimmerman Might Be A Bully After All, Witnesses Say >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.