Morgan Stanley: The U.K.'s New Austerity Budget Was A Big Win For Business

Here are the key take-aways relevant to stocks and business according to Morgan Stanley’s Graham Secker, from the U.K.’s new budget plan:



1) Positive — The corporate tax rate is falling 1% per year from 28% to 24% by 2013/2014.

2) Negative — Banks will be hit by a 0.04% levy on their balance sheets next year, and this levy will increase to 0.07% by 2012.

Morgan Stanley:

The UK bank levy has come in, as we have been expecting, along the Swedish basis – although with one interesting twist. The headline rate is higher than Sweden (7bps in year 2 versus 3.6bps in Sweden on wholesale liabilities) but:

a) Wholesale funding beyond a year will be taxed at half the rate – at the Swedish rate. So only short-term wholesale maturities would get a higher rate, which, at the margin, will reinforce other work to push out maturities. It also means investment banks (both UK and foreign) with large trading assets will be more affected.

b) Second, corporation tax has also been reduced, so an offset to the higher headline rate. Putting the two together, it means the tax is broadly along the lines we had forecast

3) Positive — No increase to ‘sin taxes’.

4) Short Term Positive — VAT will rise to 20% in January 2011, from 17.5% now. This could pull forward consumption into the near-term.

5) Negative — U.K. capital gains taxes will rise to 28% from 18% currently. Ouch.

6) Positive — No plan to cut capital spending programs related to U.K. infrastructure.

7) Positive — The government could sell off some additional spectrum for fast mobile telecom services.

Overall, Morgan Stanley is a fan of the budget plan:

In general, we thought this was a sensible, balanced and business-friendly budget, which is actually likely to result in an effective tax cut for UK PLC of c. £2.3bn by 2012/13.

So it seems the budget was pretty benign vs. U.K. businesses, while helping to alleviate longer-term concerns in regards to the U.K.’s finances. The capital gains tax hike will hurt nonetheless.

(Via Morgan Stanley, UK Strategy & Economics: Budget and Equities, Graham Secker, 23 June 2010)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.