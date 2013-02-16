The 22 Key Turning Points In The History Of YouTube

Photo: YouTube

YouTube is the world’s most popular online video site, with users watching 4 billion hours worth of video each month, and uploading 72 hours worth of video every minute.Since its inception in 2005, YouTube has grown from a site devoted to amateur videos to one that distributes original content.



It played an instrumental role during the Arab Spring, and has also helped jumpstart the careers of Justin Bieber and Korean pop sensation Psy.

