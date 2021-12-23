From the hottest jobs at hedge funds to the biggest opportunities in fintech, these are the key trends that will define Wall Street in 2022

These are the top themes the will define Wall Street in 2022. Samantha Lee/Business Insider

From meme-stocks to junior-banker burnout to crypto, 2021 was far from a typical year on Wall Street.

And while many of the biggest themes from 2021 are set to continue in 2022, there are sure to be plenty of new ones that will crop up.

Insider’s finance team spoke to experts across a variety of sectors to understand what to expect in finance.

From hedges funds to fintech to M&A, these are the key storylines to watch in 2022 on Wall Street.

Banks

Hedge funds

Fintechs

