From the hottest jobs at hedge funds to the biggest opportunities in fintech, these are the key trends that will define Wall Street in 2022

These are the top themes the will define Wall Street in 2022.

From meme-stocks to junior-banker burnout to crypto, 2021 was far from a typical year on Wall Street.

And while many of the biggest themes from 2021 are set to continue in 2022, there are sure to be plenty of new ones that will crop up.

Insider’s finance team spoke to experts across a variety of sectors to understand what to expect in finance.

From hedges funds to fintech to M&A, these are the key storylines to watch in 2022 on Wall Street.

Banks

6 top M&A bankers from firms like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan reveal which sectors they think are ready to catch fire in 2022

The SPAC frenzy may be dying down, but it’s still earning Wall Street billions. Here’s how.

Hedge funds

Here are the 11 hedge funds to watch in 2022, from massive brand-name managers to new launches and under-the-radar stars

Hedge fund recruiters reveal the industry’s hottest hiring trends for 2022 — from data miners to ESG heads

Fintechs

6 top investors and advisors in consumer finance detail the biggest opportunities for fintechs in 2022

Crypto, social media influencers, and the democratization of AI: 8 investors predict 2022’s biggest trends for behind-the-scenes fintechs

