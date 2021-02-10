The 5 biggest takeaways from the first day of Trump's Senate impeachment trial over the Capitol insurrection

Getty

There were five big takeaways from the first day of Trump’s impeachment trial.

Rep. Jamie Raskin gave an emotional speech recalling being trapped in the Capitol with his family.

Trump’s lawyer Bruce Castor Jr. was ridiculed online for his rambling opening statement.

Another Republican senator defected to vote with Democrats on the constitutionality of Trump’s trial.

The first day of former President Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial has officially wrapped.

Tuesday’s debate focused on determining the constitutionality of holding an impeachment trial in the first place, given that Trump is no longer in office.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last month on a charge of incitement of insurrection related to the deadly Capitol siege on January 6. Several people died, and Trump is accused of spurring the violence on by peddling lies about the 2020 election and urging his fans to march to the Capitol to stop Congress from finalising President Joe Biden’s victory.

Here are the 5 biggest takeaways from Day 1 of the Senate trial

The House managers’ argument: There is no “January exception” to impeachment because it would mean a president could do anything they wanted in their final days with absolute immunity. Trump’s actions are impeachable because he undertook them while in office, the House managers said. Removal from office is not the only objective of impeachment because being barred from holding office in the future is also a possibility.

