Key Street Calls: Apple, Amazon, Qualcomm, Baidu, et al

DirecTV (DTV): Bernstein downgrades DTV on valuation.



Nokia (NOK): Bank of America actually likes 2H outlook and sees Q2 as a “minor product transition period.” Strong buyback and better supply chain data will drive shares. There’s a contrarian call…

Qualcomm (QCOM): Bank of America thinks QCOM’s ASPs will be better than conservative guidance suggests. Expects company to beat next quarter. Reiterates Buy. Jefferies optimistic that migration into 3G means upside, but views litigation with NOK and BRCM as possible risk.

Amazon (AMZN): Bank of America believes AMZN’s “long-term margin thesis remains intact” and that increased scale, new categories and eCommerce share gains will continue to deliver upside. Reiterates Buy. JP Morgan, however, thinks AMZN shares are too expensive [what else is new?]. Reiterates Neutral. Oppenheimer also says the stock is “fully valued.” Piper maintains Neutral.

Citrix Systems (CTXS): Deutsche Bank is optimistic that “virtualization, web application delivery and online services will increase overall growth.” Reiterates Buy. Kaufman Bros believes CTXS will continue to meet expectations. Virtualization of applications will expand Citrix’s market.

Apple (AAPL): Goldman reiterates buy on the expectation that strong Mac and iPhone segment growth will deliver upside in 2H. Lehman Overweight. Morgan Keegan upgrades to Outperform. Piper, meanwhile, says Mac units will accelerate, iPods sales are stablizing with higher ASPs, and that iPhone new releases in 2H will be “significant.” 3G iPhone will be significant catalyst, as well as Back to School Mac sales, and redisgned MacBook. Reiterates Buy. [Are there ANY bears on this thing?]

Starbucks (SBUX): Lehman lowers estimates following pessimistic Q2 preannouncement. [Latte indicator says economy screwed. And so does Howard Schultz, who called this the worst economy he’s ever seen.]

Baidu.com (BIDU): Piper expects 2% upside to Street’s revenue and GAAP EPS estimates. Reiterates Buy.

Take-Two (TTWO): Citi downgrades to Hold citing concerns over passive competing bid process. Target to $25 from $30.

