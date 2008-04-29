Key Calls: Time Warner, Cisco, Verizon, Viacom

Micron (MU): AmTech sees DRAM price hike of about 5% in first half of May, which may mean upside to estimates. Thinks Micron will come close to breaking even for May quarter. Reiterate Buy.



Cisco (CSCO): Bank of America sees in-line quarter (report due May 6th). Expects GAAP EPS of 36c and revenue of $9.75 billion. BofA cautious of US Enterprise market and potential weakness in emerging markets. Shares remain Neutral rated.

Verizon (VZ): Gabelli maintains Buy for VZ after “strong” Q1 results. Likes VZ’s strong wireless business and FIOS TV and data customer growth. Upside potential from sale of non-core assets.

Nvidia (NVDA): Goldman says NVDA probably lost share in notebook GPUs. Thinks NVDA’s desktop and notebook GPU missed estimate by 0.5M. Maintain Neutral.

TheStreet.com (TSCM): Weak Q1 results attributable to spending shortfall on Promotions.com. Merrill sees “an attractive buying opportunity” due to underlying strength in TSCM’s core business.

Time Warner (TWX): Citigroup sees upside in potential Time Warner Cable (TWC) split up. Expects TWX to “sell NY Group for a larger public stake in TWC, for TWC to pay dividend of $6/share, and TWX to distribute its stake in TWC to existing TWX shareholders.”

Viacom (VIA.B): Stanford sees 7% revenue growth and 9% OIBDA growth for Q1. Believes media business will continue to grow. Maintain Buy.

Citrix Systems (CTXS): Thomas Wiesel initiates coverage at Overweight and $37 price target. Believes CTXS will benefit from “trends toward centralized IT resources and on-demand delivery given its product line that targets the data centre.”

