Key Calls: Love For Visa, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse (CS): Bear Stearns upgrades CS to Outperform from Underperform on belief that their balance sheet will stabilise and that CS’ private banking business is “holding up well in difficult conditions.” Goldman upgrades to Neutral from Sell.



Comcast (CMCSA): Deutsche Bank expects to post an in-line quarter and benefit from “SME ramps, capex flattening, improved governance, and valuation.” Maintains Buy.

Akamai (AKAM): Kaufman Bros. sees AKAM posting in-line Q1 results. Thinks Media and entertainment businesses will continue to thrive and management will reiterate strong 08 guidance. Maintains Hold on valuation.

Visa (V): RBC initiates with Outperform and $80 price target. Says V’s international exposure, margin expansion opportunities, lack of credit risk, and shift towards electronic payments mean upside. UBS initiates with Buy and $88 price target. Wachovia Initiates with Outperform.

Motorola (MOT): Thomas Weisel downgrades MOT to Market weight from Overweight on concerns over further deterioration in MOT’s core markets and possible delays on spin-offs. Price Target drops to $11 from $18.

