Key Calls: Lam, eBay, US Steel, Microsoft, IBM

Key Street Calls This Morning:
Lam Research (LCRX): AmTech upgrades to Buy from Neutral on completion of stock option investigation.
eBay (EBAY): AmTech cuts to Neutral on decelerating GMV and Active User growth.
US Steel (X): Citi cuts to Hold on price, but raises estimates… Price has “melted up” and Citi’s target price has been reached.
Microsoft (MSFT): Citi says buy MSFT ahead of earnings, citing strong fundamentals and the expectation that the company will beat targets due to strong product cycle and piracy reductions.
IBM (IBM): Citi reiterates Buy on strong quarter, citing impressive margin and EPS upside and solid organic and domestic growth.
Wells Fargo (WFC): Citi raises estimate for Wells Fargo by $0.05 due to possible upside from attractively priced acquisition.
McDonalds (MCD): Lehman raises estimate on McDonald’s by $0.02.
