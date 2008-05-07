Key Calls (Energy): Goldman Downgrades PetroChina & Sunoco, Upgrades Hess

On the heels of record high oil prices, Goldman Sachs has revised its calls on 3 major players in the sector.



PetroChina (PTR): Goldman cuts PTR from Buy to SELL and adds to their Asia Pacific Sell List.

Sunoco (SUN): Goldman cuts SUN from Buy to NEUTRAL. Target to $70 to $53. JP Morgan also cut SUN to Underweight from Neutral.

Hess Corp. (HES): Goldman ups HES citing the company’s ability to leverage higher oil prices. The target is $130.

