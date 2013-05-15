These Are the Materials North Korea Is Looking For To Build A Nuke

Tough financial sanctions and an arms embargo from the UN have significantly delayed expansion of Pyongyang’s nuclear arms program, according to a confidential report seen by Reuters.



Now for the first time, a UN panel of experts has specified exactly what materials North Korea is looking to import in order to complete its nuclear aspiration.

Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols of Reuters covered the panel’s findings from the U.N.:

The panel said countries should be on the lookout for North Korean attempts to procure the following key items for Pyongyang’s nuclear program – maraging steel, frequency changers, high-strength aluminium alloy, fibrous or filiamentary materials, filament winding machines, ring magnets, semi-hard magnetic alloys in thin strip form and other items.

In particular, western officials believe the DPRK wants a nuclear Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) capable of reaching as far as the U.S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.