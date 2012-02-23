Here Are The Key Market Moving Events For Thursday, February 23, 2012

Gap Inc. will report quarterly results on Thursday, with consensus estimates for earnings per share at $0.40.

Photo: Gap Inc.

Thursday continues a busy week, with more than two dozen major earnings announcements. At the same time, a series of economic releases will keep markets moving, including initial claims in the U.S.Here’s what you need to know.



Australia starts the day off early with worker wages at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday evening. Economists predict average weekly wages will increase by 1.0 per cent in the November quarter.

At 12:00 a.m. EST on Thursday morning, Singapore consumer prices are seen advancing 0.8 per cent.

Taiwan industrial production will be announced at 3:00 a.m. EST, with expectations for the key metric to fall 15.3 per cent year-on-year.

Fifteen minutes later, Swedish consumer confidence is set for release. Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast a reading of 0, which indicates neither pessimism or optimism.

At 3:30 a.m. EST, Hong Kong will announce January exports and imports. Exports are seen declining 7.0 per cent year-on-year in January, while imports fall 4.5 per cent.

Attention shifts back to Europe at 4:00 a.m. EST, when the Ifo Institute announces a reading on the German business climate. The index is seen expanding slightly to 108.8, with the expectation sub-index gaining 110 basis points to 102.

At the same time, Italian consumer confidence will be announced, with economists predicting a February reading of 92. That’s up from the 91.6 reading in January.

Poland’s unemployment rate also follows at 4:00 a.m. EST, with estimates for it to jump to 13.3 per cent in January, from 12.5 per cent in December.

At 6:00 a.m. EST, the Confederation of British Industry will announce trend orders, which measures expectations of manufacturers in the U.K. The forecast is for an improvement to -13 from -16 for February. A reading below zero indicates expectations for declining orders. Also at 6:00 a.m. EST, Ireland will release consumer prices.

At 8:30 a.m. EST, initial jobless claims will be announced in the U.S., with consensus for 355,000 new claims, up from 348,000 last week. Continuing claims are anticipated to come in at 3.455 million.

U.S. home prices will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST. Economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the index to advance 0.1 per cent month-on-month in December.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve will announce activity in its region at 11:00 a.m. EST, with expectations for the index to improve to 9 in February, from 7 a month earlier.

Closing out the day at 4:00 p.m. EST is the release of Colombian industrial production. December production is seen increasing 5.6 per cent year-on-year.

Below, a roundup of tomorrow’s big announcers.

InterDigital (IDCC): $0.46

Omnicare (OCR): $0.57

Target (TGT): $1.39

Plains Exploration & Production (PXP): $0.37

Kohl’s (KSS): $1.80

American Tower (AMT): $0.72

Gap (GPS): $0.40

Crocs (CROX): $0.04

Salesforce.com (CRM): $0.40

Monster Beverage (MNST): $0.37

American International Group (AIG): $0.56

Molycorp (MCP): $0.40

Omnivision Technologies (OVTI): $0.13

TiVo (TIVO): -$0.13

Autodesk (ADSK): $0.45

Denbury Resources (DNR): $0.33

Liberty Media Corp – Liberty Capital (LMCA): $0.33

DISH Network (DISH): $0.61

Sears Holdings (SHLD): 0.69

MetroPCS Communications (PCS): $0.16

Liberty Interactive (LINTA): $0.37

Deckers Outdoor (DECK): $3.13

KBR (KBR): $0.64

Safeway (SWY): $0.64

Consensus estimates provided by Bloomberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.