BARCLAYS: These 66 key events will shape European politics and economics in 2017

After the chaos that reigned last year, 2017 is set to be another year of unprecedented turmoil in Europe.

We will see Britain start the formal process of leaving the European Union once the government triggers Article 50, there will be major elections in France and Germany, and we could have another referendum in Italy.

And that is just politics.

In the world of finance and economics, we have got the bailout of Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the fortunes of the pound, and lots of crucial central bank meetings to look forward to.

To put it lightly, 2017 is set to be a year of intrigue and surprise.

Thankfully, a team of analysts, economists, and researchers from Barclays have compiled a pretty comprehensive list of all the political, financial, and monetary policy events that will impact how 2017 turns out.

The nine-person team writes: “There is no shortage of critical events in Europe in 2017, in both the euro area and the UK, with key elections and the start of the Brexit process.”

There are 66 events in total, although one — Malta taking over the EU Presidency for the first half of the year — has already begun. Next up is a decision on Wednesday about whether Italy should hold a referendum on labour market reforms proposed by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Check out Barclays’ chart of the 66 events below. We have highlighted some of the most crucial events (Disclaimer — it is pretty long):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.