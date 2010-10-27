5 Real Estate Indicators That Are Still Saying CRISIS

1. Units Sold Existing Homes: Sales volume is just above pathetic.



2. Units Sold / Month — Existing Homes: Well-below average

3. Months of Supply of Existing Homes For Sale: In striking distance of record high

4. Units For Sale: 1.1 million units in excess

5. The Radical Risk Factor: What if 7.7 million delinquent mortgages get foreclosed

