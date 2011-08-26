Kevin Youkilis Sings Hip-Hop Classic In Car Commercial

So a baseball player, a car dealer and a hip-hop artist walk into a piano bar…



No, that’s not the premise of a Derek Jeter/Ben Stiller/Mos Def buddy movie, but the idea did spawn the latest advertisement for Herb Chambers Car Dealerships.

The owner of New England’s largest automotive dealer paired up with Boston Red Sox first baseman Kevin Youkilis and hip-hop legend Biz Markie to create a painful, yet hilarious commercial.

As Chambers and Youkilis struggle finding their rhythm singing the ever-popular “Just a Friend,” the well-dressed Markie steps in to sing an alternate rendition, “Youk, you got what I need…”

Admit it Yankees fans, you laughed.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.